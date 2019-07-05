Central Dakota Humane Society needs your household items to help animals at the shelter

They are hosting their annual Dog Days Deals Rummage Sale next month, where they are collecting household items, furniture, and decor to sell. All proceeds from the event will go towards helping animals.

Communications and Development Director at CDHS, Cameo Skager, says it costs between 10 and 13 dollars per day to care for each animal, so this fundraiser will make a difference.

“Right now we have two kittens that have ringworm that are really in need, we have a dog that just had his leg amputated, and we just got a kitten that has a broken leg that needs his leg amputation. So, we have lots of medical expenses here at the shelter. this rummage sale is one way to pay for those costs.,” said Skager.

The rummage sale is August 14-17

For more information click here.