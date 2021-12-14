Century boys hockey team gives back to community through gift donation

As we head into this season of giving, hockey players at Century High School are looking to brighten up the day of some hospital patients.

The Century High School boys hockey team took to the stores to spread some holiday cheer to those who may not be able to spend it with their families.

Roughly 50 gifts were donated to patients at Sanford Hospital by the team.

Brenda Mohl, who is a Century hockey board member, said, “We’re dropping them off today at Sanford Foundation here and the hospital will take them from here and then deliver them probably throughout the season.”

One of the team members says once the idea of a gift donation was pitched, there was no looking back.

Kade Orstad, a senior at Century on the hockey team, said, “Our boosters and our parents definitely had the idea and then they brought it to us and we’re like yeah, we’ll do it, absolutely. So that’s where it took off and it went.

The players paid out of their own pocket for these gifts intended for patients ranging from elementary school-aged children to young adults.

“Some of them went in together to get some bigger gifts,” said Mohl.

We can’t spoil what the gifts are, but we can say that one of the places the player shopped was at Scheels.

Scheels caught wind of the team’s generosity and offered a $10 gift card for each shopper.

“It definitely feels really good. It’s definitely good to see the impact that we’re having on the community around us,” said Orstad.

Orstad says that it’s not just the community that is impacted.

“It was a great experience for us, great team bonding. We’re definitely closer, and it was just overall a good experience, there’s nothing more to it,” said Orstad.

Team building, smiles all around and giving back to the community — sounds like a hat trick for the holiday season.

Mohl says part of the reason for the idea of the gift donation was that some of their players have spent holidays in the hospital before.