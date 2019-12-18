Century High School students create positivity with peers through SHOES

Century High School’s leadership class, in combination with the Peer to Peer group at CHS, has created a project that depicts what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes.

The mission is to create a sense of empathy for their classmates. The program is called SHOES – Stories of Hope, Optimism, and Expressions of Strength.

Sara Bohrer, the Peer to Peer Leadership Teacher and Laurie Foerderer, the Leadership Teacher partnered three years ago. The driving question was, “How do we create empathy for the student body at Century High School?” and this year they created a connecting point between mentors and mentees.











Kira Eliason, a senior at CHS said this program has helped her learn how to be a good person. She loves the atmosphere and the people she gets to be around.

The two teachers said the students are craving connection with others. In the age of instant gratification, building lasting relationships is essential.



























Another student, Olivia McNichols, a junior at CHS, said she loves the program because she’s made so many friends.

Other students in the program have also said how they love it because they learn so much about how other people go through life.









Kaia Lill, Maya Kubsad and Grant Anderson said their experience has been eye-opening.

Foerderer said it’s important to dig deep and get to know people because you might really like them. Before starting the program, students needed to learn how to listen, emotional intelligence, how to communicate and who they were as a human in order to create positive change.

Right now the shoes are on display at Capital Gallery at 109 N. 4th St., in downtown Bismarck until this Friday.