Century Ride puts bicyclists to the test

It’s North Dakota experienced from the seat of a bicycle.

The Minot Area Century Ride takes cyclists through the country-side from Minot to Deering twice for a 100-mile challenge.

Several cyclists have tackled the challenge all four years it’s been around, including Minot-resident Jeanette Dolan.

She says she doesn’t ride against the clock, she does it for the view and good company along the way.

“I like the exercise. It’s fun going fast. You might have to work to go up a hill or against the wind, but turn and go with the wind or down a hill… you go pretty fast,” says Jeanette Dolan, Hobby Cyclist.

She adds that this ride is just her warm-up for the week-long, approximately 400-mile ride in the CaNDak Tour in early August.

As for the Century Ride, all of the proceeds go towards the Taube Art Museum in Minot.