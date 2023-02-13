BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Jin Xi Chen, who attends Century High School, was announced as part of the 626 high school seniors to be a semifinalist for the distinguished Cooke College Scholarship Program.

According to a news release, it’s a highly selective scholarship that provides students with financial needs up to $55,000 each year to help cover the cost of college.

The Cooke College Scholarship semifinalists were chosen from over 5,600 applicants. The semifinalists’ applications will be looked over one more time to choose the finalists to get the scholarship. The recipients for 2023 will be announced sometime in March.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers noticed a steady decline in FAFSA completion rates and college enrollment for students from low-income communities, but that was until this year.

With inflation, many students and their families struggle to cover the cost of education after high school. One solution is through scholarship funds that balance the full price of higher education.

“Early data from the National College Attainment Network suggests that we’re finally seeing a post-pandemic uptick in the number of students with financial need who are considering higher education again,” said Executive Director, Seppy Basili. “Each year, we meet some of the most inspiring students across the country. We’re excited to play a role in helping more students achieve their long-term academic goals.”

Students have applied from all 50 states, including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the District of Columbia, and the Northern Mariana islands. And they represent nearly 3,500 high schools.

The semifinalists can be found on the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s website.

The scholars are chosen based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others, and leadership. They also must be high school seniors in the United States.

The scholarships are given out without respect to religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship status, geographic region, race, or ethnicity.

You can learn more about the program here and sign up for notifications for the next application opening in the fall of 2023.