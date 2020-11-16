Chad Berger and bull “Smooth Operator” win big at PBR Finals

Mandan native Chad Berger added to his already impressive trophy case over the weekend.

His bull, Smooth Operator, was named the PBR World Champion Bull for the second year in a row, making him the oldest bull to win back to back titles in PBR history.

Berger also extended his own records by winning stock contractor of the year for the seventh time in a row, making it his 10th overall. Both PBR records.

“It’s quite an honor, he won it back to back. He’s 10 years old which is real rare, he’s the oldest bull to ever win it so pretty proud of that old bull. You know, when I started this thing out my goal was to win a stock contractor of the year but to win 10 of them wasn’t in the plans but we’ll go for 11 now,” said Berger.

And Smooth Operator isn’t done yet. He will be in the mix for a three-peat next year.