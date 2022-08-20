Introduction

In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two days and, on August 4, opening statements and testimony began. The trial ended August 20, 2021.

In addition to live streaming coverage of the trial, KX News also kept a rolling reporter’s notebook of what happened in the courtroom, tracking the events and testimony as they unfolded and updating it all online.

It is not a trial transcript reflecting every word spoken in the courtroom. It’s a series of information summaries of what was happening, transcribed as quickly as possible by the reporter. As a result, some sentence structure and other grammatical usage errors may be noticeable.

Below is the notebook from the trial coverage exactly one year ago today:

______________________________________________

The Trial

7:30 a.m.: Day 15 in the trial overall is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. The jury began deliberating the case Thursday around 2:00 p.m. and broke for the evening around 5:00 p.m.. After a brief meeting with the judge and attorneys in the courtroom today, the jury will resume its deliberations. The trial started Monday, August 2. Jury selection took two days. Testimony began August 4 and ran through August 18. Closing arguments took place on August 19.

8:23 a.m.: The jury will go straight to deliberations this morning at 8:30 a.m. There will not be any meeting beforehand in the courtroom.

8:30 a.m.: The jury in the Chad Isaak trial has resumed deliberations.

9:15 a.m.: The jury is still deliberating at this time.

9:47 a.m.: The jury in the Chad Isaak trial has reached a verdict. It is estimated it will be about 30 minutes before the jury is brought into the courtroom and all parties are assembled to hear the verdict.

10:13 a.m.: Judge David Reich is expected to start the proceedings around 10:30 a.m.

Chad Issak during the reading of the verdicts Friday

10:30 a.m.: Court is in session, Judge David Reich presiding.

Judge David Reich

10:32 a.m.: The jury’s verdicts: Guilty on all charges. Counts 1 – 4 were for the murders of Lois Cobb, William Cobb, Adam Fuehrer and Robert Fakler. Counts 5 – 7 were for burglary at the RJR building, unlawful entry into William Cobb’s RJR vehicle and unlawful use of the RJR vehicle.

10:36 a.m.: Judge David Reich has ordered a pre-sentence investigation and opportunities for victim statements, if desired.

10:39 a.m.: The trial is now concluded.

______________________________________________

