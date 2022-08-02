The death of convicted murderer Chad Isaak comes at the one-year anniversary of his 2021 trial for the killings of four people at the RJR Maintenance and Management building in Mandan.

Jury selection began August 2, 2021, at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan. Judge David Reich presided over the trial.

Attorneys Bruce Quick and Jesse H. Walstad, from the Vogel Law Firm, served as Chad Isaak’s defense team.

Attorneys Gabrielle Joy Goter, Karlei K. Neufeld, and Austin Gunderson were the prosecutors.

It took two days to pick a jury. Afterward, opening statements took place August 4, 2021, and the first eight witnesses were called to testify that day.

The trial phase ended August 19, 2021 with closing arguments and the judge’s instructions to the jury. Deliberations began around 2:00 p.m.

On August 20, 2021, the jury reached a verdict, finding Chad Isaak guilty of four counts of murder. Judge Reich ordered a pre-sentence investigation and the trial concluded.

In December, 2021, Isaak was sentenced to four life terms without the possibility of parole.