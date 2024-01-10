MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An 18-year-old charged with 14 felonies for sending police on a chase through multiple counties will be waiting longer to be sentenced after changing his plea for the third time.

Joshua Chambers previously pleaded guilty to his charges, including attempted murder — but during the initial sentencing hearing, his lawyer at the time told the court of his concerns about Chambers’ reading level and comprehension of the plea agreement.

Chambers then filed a request to have his guilty plea withdrawn and received a new lawyer. This new representation now states that Chambers is going back on his request to withdraw the guilty plea after further consideration of his charges.

Chambers’ sentencing hearing is now set for February 12.