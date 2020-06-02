Chamley Pipe & Salvage in Williston collecting e-waste for breast cancer

Every year the E-waste event gives Williston residents a place to dump old computers, printers or TV sets lying around.

This is an extremely important event as electronics disposed of in the wrong landfills could become hazardous to everyone as they contain lead, cadmium, mercury and bromine.

Brenda Wollan, the Dispatcher for Chanley’s, says this year to twist things up, for every laptop or computer tower thrown away during Wednesday’s event will go toward a donation to Bras for a Cause, a fight against breast cancer.

“It’s our way of trying to help the community and as far as Bra’s for a Cause, all the money that’s raised here is given to people in the local, not just Williston, but in the area,” Wollan said.

The event is Wednesday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Chamley Pipe & Salvage.