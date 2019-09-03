Live Now
'Champions for Change' program a success

One organization spent the summer inspiring teenagers to be advocates for change in their community.

The Souris Basin Planning Council rolled out a pilot program called “Champions for Change.”

Five teenagers were chosen to be apart of the program and participated in a variety of activities to help with leadership skills and taking initiative to helping in the community.

The executive director says the program was a great success, and they hope to be able to help even more teenagers become activist for change.

Lyndsay Ulrickson: We really want this to be, again, that play book for adults on how do we engage young people, how do we properly do that. And without bringing them in and saying hey we want you to do this and do that.

The students also inspired a mural, that is painted in downtown Minot, to show express the need for change starting right here in their own community.

