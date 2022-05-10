This summer, people will have the chance to be the opening act for a headliner performing at the North Dakota State Fair.

Applications are being accepted for the state fair’s first annual Hometown Sound Competition.

Individuals and bands of up to five people will be able to showcase their talents and the top five finalists will get to open for Will Banister on July 27th.

Then, those finalists will be judged by their Grandstand performance and a grand winner will $2,000.



“This was something that we’ve been wanting to put together for a long time,” said JaCee Aaseth, NDSF marketing director. “And it really came out because we’re like wow we have a lot of really talented people in this town, I’m sure we do across North Dakota as well. So why not? Let’s open up a competition and get them some recognition that they deserve.”

Applications and audition videos have to be submitted by May 31st.

There are rules and guidelines those applying must meet and follow so they are not disqualified.

If you have any questions about the competition, you can call Aaseth at (701) 857-7620.