Change in state’s risk level means more fans at Minot Public Schools games, among other changes

Earlier this week, Gov. Doug Burgum changed the state’s risk level from high to moderate.

We asked Minot Public School’s superintendent what this means for the school district.

One of the biggest changes allows for more fans at games up to 50 percent capacity rather than 25.

Another is allowing practicum students from Minot State University to return to in-person.

In school, however, they will still require masks and social distancing. They’ll also continue not to allow outside groups to use the facilities.

Dr. Mark Vollmer says the committee will continue to watch COVID case numbers and take it one day at a time.

“We know that now is not the time to become ‘lax.’ We need to keep a focus on what we’ve been doing and keeping those safety protocols in place,” Vollmer said.

He encourages parents and students to notify the school of quarantine and isolation.

Vollmer also says the number of elementary students who are distance learning has decreased from 490 to 280 since the beginning of the academic year.