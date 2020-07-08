Change Makers: Ministry on the Margins serves as a conduit for change during the COVID-19 pandemic

We’re continuing our series on “Change Makers” in our communities this week by introducing you to a woman who has stepped up to help the homeless. We spoke to Sister Kathleen Atkinson at Ministry on the Margins who says she’s blessed to be a conduit during the COVID 19 crisis.

To stay safe and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, jails and institutions have had to limit the number of people they take in and house. As a result, more people are finding themselves out on the streets, without jobs or homes.

That’s where Sister Kathleen comes in.

“Housing is not an option at this time. It’s not only human dignity, human life piece…it’s a pandemic health crisis and therefore we said, ‘We believe we will step up. We will house people. We will give emergency shelter to people,'” said Atkinson.

But COVID-19 social distancing restrictions mean less available room at homeless shelters. Sister Kathleen says she’s spent about $150,000 from sources like churches, treatment facilities and other agencies over the last eight weeks to put people up at places like the Bismarck Motor Motel.

Cherie Frank is one of the owners of the motel, and she says she’s happy to be a part of what Sister Kathleen is doing.

“It’s very fulfilling to be a part of the community and wake up and just feel that you’re giving back,” said Frank.

Sister Kathleen says while the virus puts a new twist on things– the need to help others remains unchanged.

“They’re the needs of me too: food, shelter, clothing, dignity, respect. That is not going to change. In this new time, we need to find new ways to creatively, cautiously and with compassion still meet those needs,” said Atkinson.

It’s Sister Kathleen’s dedication to helping people meet those needs, even during a pandemic, that makes her a Change Maker.