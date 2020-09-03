Change Makers: Minot State students establish club as safe conversation space

“We have people from all different backgrounds, international — every ethnicity any orientation or background so with having such a small tight-knit community it’s easy to kind of forget that conversations need to be had,” MSU Equality co-founder Joshua Strong said.

That is where MSU Equality comes in.

The club held its first meeting Sunday in which students brought forth their thoughts on how to better the on-campus experience for every student through a safe conversation space.

“It doesn’t matter race, orientation, political, religion — like none of that matters, we just really want a safe space for people to kind of bring their opinions and stories,” Strong said.

And students say they realize that many issues personal to them are also personal to others.

“I’ve talked to people that I’ve never talked to before and I think that all we needed was one voice to make all of our voices be heard, and I think now that we have this club we have a lot more people that are comfortable with talking about their issues,” club member Zoya Robbins said.

Strong says he’s not surprised by the community’s support for the club.

“There’s so many people willing to be so communicative or supportive of different movements or different things going on,” Strong said.

So what’s the club’s end goal? To leave a lasting impact on its members and the school as a whole.

“For when everyone in the club graduates it’s gonna be more like a legacy it’s gonna be something that continues on for years to come so I’m excited to build a foundation so that it can stay strong,” Robbins said.

