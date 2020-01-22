Changes Coming to Bismarck Airport

New renovations are coming to the Bismarck Airport this summer.

The airport is looking to begin the expansion of the parking lot at the beginning of the summer.

Right now, the airport has about 1,100 spots between the three parking lots and this project will add about an additional 275 spots.

This comes after the volume of people flying in and out of the Bismarck Airport has increased.

“Our passenger numbers have been growing and growing for 10 years. We’ve had a new record number of in-planements each and every year for 10 years. Last year we were up another just about nine and a half percent,” shared Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug.

In the next year, they plan on conducting a terminal area study to see what the needs of the airport are.