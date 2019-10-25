Changes Coming to Bismarck’s Renaissance Zone

Bismarck’s Renaissance Zone Program has been offering business and homeowners tax exemptions for almost two decades if they develop historical downtown buildings.

It was created as an incentive for locals to help revitalize the area. Now, the City Commission has proposed raising the stakes for homeowners moving into the zone.

Currently, for anyone to qualify for the program, they have to invest $15 per square foot into their property, to get the tax exemption. The Commission has requested the Renaissance Zone Authority look into raising that level of investment necessary for homeowners, and possibly some other qualifying criteria.

“They want to make sure that if they are giving this exemption out, it really does achieve a return on investment, that it does lead to a fairly significant investment in the property. So they basically sent that message back to the Renaissance Zone Authority, and they’re tasked with figuring out how to make that happen,” said Bismarck City Planner Daniel Nairn.

As is, most of the Renaissance Zone is businesses, with just about four or five blocks of single-family homes.

If you have an opinion to share, a public input meeting will be held by the Renaissance Zone Authority on Nov. 14.

