Changes proposed to critical habitat rule

North Dakota covers over 70,000 square miles, which leaves plenty of room for wildlife, but even in a state with so few people, dangers and risks to its plant and animal population remain.

In fact, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has identified a dozen plants and animals that are threatened or Endangered.

But a recent proposal by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could threaten them more.

Essentially it would green-light the government to deny critical habitat protections for endangered animals and plants in areas that would see greater economic benefits if developed.

And if you don’t know what a critical Habitat is, KX News caught up with State Game and Fish Conservation Chief Greg Link for the answer.

“Habitat that is designated because of its biological or physical characteristics that are really key to a species that has been listed either at threatened or endangered,” said Link.

An example would be the Dakota Skipper, a small butterfly that lives in high-quality mixed and tallgrass prairie. In fact, over a dozen areas across the state have been identified as critical habitats areas for the insect.

But the new proposal by the Trump Administration is full of habitat protection exemptions, including requests by private companies that lease federal lands or have permits to use them.

Recently, governors from 22 states, including North Dakota, sent a letter to the wildlife service demanding to have more say in how a critical habitat gets defined.

“Knowing our own habitats in our states, knowing our species, knowing our landowners, knowing our industry, all those things that are going on in our states and trying to find balance with that,” said Link.

Now opponents of the plan are already blasting it, with some saying the proposal eliminates any area that needs restoration or remediation work to help in the survival of that particular species. Others say it allows the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to essentially shrink the size of critical habitats to areas where only that species already been found.

One of those groups is the Western Wetlands Project. Erik Molvar is the Executive Director and says this is a slap in the face to the 1973 Endangered Species Act.

“This critical Habitat rule would turn that on its head, by making economic considerations the topmost tier of consideration for these species, and frankly when a species reaches the brink of extinction, it’s time to stop business as usual,” said Molvar.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is expected to make a final decision on these critical habitats by the end of the year.