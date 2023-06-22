BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For the past 26 years, the mission of the Sanford Health Foundation’s fundraiser, the Great American Bike Race (GABR), was to help kids and young adults across central and western North Dakota with cerebral palsy and other childhood-onset conditions that affect development.



The mission, however, changed in 2023 to help more kids, but that change made life much more challenging for other families across the region.

“It’s astronomical, and it’s not all covered,” said Shawnda Ereth, executive director of Cpable.

Shawnda Ereth knows just how astronomical the cost of raising a child with special needs can be, as she has triplets of her own, and two have cerebral palsy.

“I don’t know that people understand the expenses associated with raising a child with a neurological condition,” Ereth said.

Since its inception in 1997, GABR has helped thousands of families pay for services or purchase expensive equipment such as wheelchairs, communication devices, bath chairs and other items often not covered, or partially covered by insurance. Families could qualify for up to $20,000 per year in assistance from GABR, but the mission changed this year, and that dollar amount was dropped from $20,000 to $1,500 per individual per year.

Sara Haugen is the Executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation. She says in addition to a survey sent to thousands of Sanford Health Foundation and GABR donors stating where they prefer the money to go, the pandemic was part of the reason the Sanford Health Foundation decided to reevaluate the mission of GABR.

“We went from raising $400,000 per year to $200,000,” said Haugen, “and not knowing how many people would continue to apply, our committee had to make some really tough decisions to make sure that we had the dollars we needed to help as many families as we possibly could.”

But Ereth says more communication was needed in order to make a more informed decision.

“I talked to the therapists in the community who told me families didn’t apply for money because they knew money was running out,” Ereth shared, “and they wanted to save that money for the families they thought really needed it. When you send the message that we’re going to run out of money, people do start protecting it.”

Corrie Mayher was asked to resign from GABR due to her involvement with a new fundraising group called Cpable. For 19 years, she volunteered for GABR in multiple roles, including the disbursement committee. She says there were many frustrations over how the decisions were made to make such drastic changes to GABR. “We weren’t given an opportunity as a committee to voice our opinion or to raise concerns about what this could look like for the families and children that were receiving funds,” said Mayher.

Nearly $400,000 remains in the GABR fund from fundraising efforts prior to the mission changing. While families have until the end of the year to apply for up to $12,000 under the original GABR mission, they hope programs like Cpable come to fruition, or other programs step up to help with vitally important resources to help kids thrive.

“What is a parent to do,” Mayher questioned. “I mean, take out a second mortgage on your home, get a loan? It’s just unfathomable that they had the potential to get those funds to help alleviate the cost of that equipment and it’s been taken away by a medical establishment, a healthcare establishment.”

“You’ve got families who have said, ‘We don’t know what we’re going to do.’ Like, they truly don’t have any options, because shower chairs are not covered by insurance any longer, power wheelchairs at $135,000 are not covered entirely by insurance,” Ereth explained. “So, there are families out there that are out of options.”

One option still available is the GABR Legacy Fund.

“We also created the GABR Legacy Fund in order to help with some of those high-ticket items that there’s simply no coverage for in other places,” Haugen explained. “Things like the expensive equipment, wheelchairs and things like that home and vehicle modifications, specifically.”

Mayher says that’s still not enough to help all of the families in need.

“That only helps five families if they request the $10,000, and it’s up to $50,000, which means that they can make the decision as to how much goes into the legacy funds,” Mayher explained.

Haugen says there are, however, other resources throughout the region.

“We’ve found throughout the last few years, there’s other resources for that, right? If you’re on a waiver, or there’s other community partners who helped with funding like this, and GABR had gotten to be a bit of an easy button,” Haugen stated. “I think for families, it was easier to get gather money than it was to get state funds if I was on a waiver.”

As Ereth shares, not all families qualify for the waiver, and nor does the waiver cover items GABR would typically cover.

“Our kids were never covered by Medicaid,” said Ereth. “So all of the surgeries, all of the equipment … sometimes there aren’t other options.”

While Haugen says there are other community partners who help with funding like GABR, Ereth says it’s not what one might think.

“We’re not aware of any that specifically help with needs like this,” said Ereth. “We haven’t found one with this mission that pays for these that helps pay for these things.”

As difficult as it was to change the mission in order to help more kids, Haugen says these changes were necessary.

“The large picture is that we have thousands of kids who come to us every single day for so many different reasons,” Haugen said, “and it’s up to us to take the best care that we can of them when they choose us.”