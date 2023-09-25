BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Making a difference in someone’s life can be as small as a wave, a smile, or even a kind gesture. In the case of one local Bismarck group, this change comes in the form of a pair of shoes.

Like most good things, ConSOLED started with an idea to help those struggling in our area. The Sanford Podiatry Clinic saw a need in the community, and worked to fix it in one of the best ways possible.

“We noticed we had patients in the clinic that had a need for shoes,” explained clinic RN Justin Sabo, “and shoes are an important part of our health. We wanted to give them what they need by providing the right footwear for them.”

Upon learning of the predicament, Sabo started a group that collects gently used shoes to provide to those in need. ConSOLED gives away around 7-10 pairs of shoes per week. So far, they have collected around 200-250 pairs.

Those who want to donate their own shoes can visit one of two drop-off locations.

“One is at Sanford Podiatry in the entryway, at 225 N. 7th street,” says Sabo, “and the other is at Little Lights Pediatric Clinic up north.”

Sabo says brands that work well for patients with foot issues include Brooks and Asics, and that all donated shoes need to be gently worn, with no obvious signs of wear. He also notes that a variety of sizes and styles are needed, but walking shoes are preferred — and with winter approaching, winter boots are also appreciated. For more information on how to donate or how to contact ConSOLED, click here.