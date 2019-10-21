Changing lives by giving a chance

One person at a time, one opportunity at a time, a local man is using his own life struggles to help others succeed.



Chris Baze is the convention center manager at the Clarion Hotel in Minot.



He’s worked his whole life to achieve what some people would’ve said was an unlikely story.



“I just feel like if I can touch just one more person and just make a difference, that’s why I do what I do,” Baze said.



Years ago, he wouldn’t speak that sentence. He couldn’t.



He faced a lot of challenges. He was mute until he was about ten years old, but didn’t really speak full sentences until early adulthood.



It was thanks to his first job as a waiter that he finally started to come out of his comfort zone.



“I think it was that moment of someone taking a chance on me is what brought me to where I am today,” said Baze, “and so I try to give that back to every single employee here.”



Fast forward to where he is today, a manager at the Clarion Hotel.



He said he sees a lot of people in the same boat that he was once in.

“You know, when you see someone with a disability, if it’s physical, mental, or whatever… the most important thing, to me, is to make them feel normal and to understand where they’re coming from, which I do, in a lot of cases.”



So how does he do that? By giving them the same chance that he was once given.



He said, “My GM, all the way down to my dishwashers, to my janitorial staff. It takes everyone to make this place function, there’s no one over anyone else.”



His general manager, by the way, is someone very close to him.

“Of course, I get to work with my wife, she’s my rock.”



Baze’s admiration for his wife is – of course – mutual, both in and out of the workplace … and she’s not the only one to notice his efforts.



“Our employees pick up on that and they see it. and you know, you lead by example,” said Baze’s wife, Stephanie.



Baze still has his battles, but they’re what keeps him going every day.



He’s found ways to overcome those battles, even to the extent of doing stand up comedy or hosting work conferences, speaking to hundreds of people at a time.