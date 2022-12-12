BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)- The case against a man accused of running a prostitution business out of his massage parlor is now dismissed.

Both David Coble and Yanhong Coble were arrested for promoting prostitution after a raid at the Cherry Blossom Spa in Bismarck back in June.

The charges against Yanhong Coble were dismissed on August 31.

David Coble was originally scheduled to go to trial Tuesday. However, the charge against him was dismissed Friday, December 9.

A motion to dismiss signed by Burleigh County Assistant State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold stated, “…the evidence is insufficient to prove individual criminal liability against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt. As such, dismissal of this case serves the interest of justice.”

When reached by phone, David Coble referred KX News to his attorney for comment.

KX News spoke with Coble’s attorney, Lloyd Suhr, by phone. Suhr noted that Coble had no knowledge of any potential criminal activity that may have taken place at the spa.

“He was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the business,” said Suhr. However, Suhr noted that if sexual acts did occur at the spa, it is appropriate for Coble, as legal owner, to accept some social accountability.

While the charge against Coble has been dismissed, North Dakota law allows charges to be brought against a business. Cherry Blossom Massage Therapy, LLC has been charged with promoting prostitution, a Class C felony. If found guilty, the business would face a maximum penalty of $50,000.

The case is currently open, but Suhr says he hopes to have it resolved by January.