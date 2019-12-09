Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings
Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Charges: Bismarck man hit girl with broomstick over religious beliefs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scales of Justice and Law books on a wooden background._1555622090871

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has been charged with felony child abuse for allegedly hitting his stepdaughter with a broomstick because she wouldn’t wear clothing in line with his religious beliefs.

According to charging documents, 33-year-old Youness Moussaid caused several bruises and also hit the girl’s head against a wall. Police say Moussaid wants the teenage girl to follow his Muslim beliefs, including wearing dresses and a hijab. But the girl changes clothes at school.

Court documents say Moussaid is barred from having contact with the girl. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9"

Arctic Air Highlights The Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The Week"

Meals on Wheels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Snow"

Military Housing Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Housing Concerns"

Student Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Delegates"

Refugee Meeting Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting Update"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8"

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"

Lego League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego League"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

U-Mary vs Minot State hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Minot State hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge