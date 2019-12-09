Charges: Bismarck man hit girl with broomstick over religious beliefs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has been charged with felony child abuse for allegedly hitting his stepdaughter with a broomstick because she wouldn’t wear clothing in line with his religious beliefs.
According to charging documents, 33-year-old Youness Moussaid caused several bruises and also hit the girl’s head against a wall. Police say Moussaid wants the teenage girl to follow his Muslim beliefs, including wearing dresses and a hijab. But the girl changes clothes at school.
Court documents say Moussaid is barred from having contact with the girl. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.