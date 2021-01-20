Charges filed against Mandan couple after boy found outdoors in the cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan couple is charged with child endangerment after their 4-year-old son, dressed in pajamas, was found outdoors in freezing temperatures.

An affidavit says a caller told police the child was visibly shaking when found three-tenths of a mile from his home Saturday morning without shoes and wrapped in a blanket.

The temperature was 19 degrees.

Twenty-six-year-old Kasandra Denault and 42-year-old Peter Denault made their initial court appearances Tuesday.

Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

The two are also facing misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges.