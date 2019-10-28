Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident at September Gun Show

A Devils Lake man has been charged in a September gunfire incident.
On September 28, KX reported to you that someone had discharged a gun during the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association gun show in Bismarck around 10 a.m.
At the time of the incident, show officials were not sure if it was a vendor or customer who set it off.
After a police investigation, 71-year-old Eugene Serumgard was charged and pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a firearm in city limits.
He was ordered to pay $500 in fines and fees and placed him on unsupervised probation for a year.
Authorities say Serumgard was a gun dealer and vendor at the show and was demonstrating the features of a revolver when the gun discharged.
Officials say it the third time in 50 years of the event that a gun was accidentally discharged.