Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident at September Gun Show

A Devils Lake man has been charged in a September gunfire incident.

On September 28, KX reported to you that someone had discharged a gun during the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association gun show in Bismarck around 10 a.m.

At the time of the incident, show officials were not sure if it was a vendor or customer who set it off.

After a police investigation, 71-year-old Eugene Serumgard was charged and pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a firearm in city limits.

He was ordered to pay $500 in fines and fees and placed him on unsupervised probation for a year.

Authorities say Serumgard was a gun dealer and vendor at the show and was demonstrating the features of a revolver when the gun discharged.

Officials say it the third time in 50 years of the event that a gun was accidentally discharged.

