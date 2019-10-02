Charges filed in Williston fatal stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A 25-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing another man following a fight at a Williston apartment building.

Police were called to the building about midnight Tuesday where they found the body of 24-year-old Ricky Waitman in a hallway. Witnesses told investigators Waitman and Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr. were “hanging out” earlier that night and later argued in the hallway before the victim was stabbed.

Shaw was arrested at a nearby apartment. A complaint filed in Northwest District Court charges him with one felony count of murder.

