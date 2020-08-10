Charitable biker lands in Fargo after 360 miles

(FARGO, N.D.)– The ride continues.

Biking hundreds of miles is hard enough on its own, but imagine crossing North Dakota in three days, and in severe weather.

Well, that’s exactly what Andrew Nathan did.

KX News first brought you the veteran’s story last night. He started on Friday at the Montana border, and 360 miles later, he made it the Minnesota border.

This is his way to raise awareness and money for the non-profit Patriot Assistant Dogs. The organization trains service dogs for veterans for free, a process that can cost tens-of-thousands of dollars.

“This has nothing to do with what I did, because after today what I did is forgotten. But, what is going to maintain and gonna be ongoing is the need for dogs and veterans together. That’s why I did that,” Nathan shared.

The GoFundMe he started is currently at just over $19,000.