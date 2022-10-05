Always pack emergency items such as a survival knife and first-aid kit before heading out on your next hunting trip.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Charitable gaming has a significant, positive impact on every town, city, and county in North Dakota and affords many opportunities for the people of our state through beneficiary organizations.

According to a news release, at nearly 30-years-old, the NoDak Sportsmen’s Club has existed for as long as charitable gaming has in North Dakota.

They were one of the very first charities to benefit from the proceeds of charitable gaming and still benefit to this day.

“We are a community-based organization. Our mission is to promote the outdoors, youth sports, and to help the needy,” explains Gaming Manager Jeff Burns.

Money from charitable gaming has allowed the NoDak Sportsmen’s Club to start an outdoor program near Flasher to provide hunting opportunities for youth and veterans.

The group hosted its first youth pheasant hunt on Oct. 1-2 and will host their second veteran’s pheasant hunt this weekend, Oct. 8-9 during the opener.

CGAND is composed of small and large organizations across this state who are dedicated to the preservation of gaming as a funding source for charitable purposes.