DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A welcome home celebration is happening this weekend for a man that many call a miracle.

On September 23, 2022, Eric Sticka was rushed to a hospital in Dickinson after falling into a diabetic coma.

After his arrival, Sticka was resuscitated twice before he was put on a ventilator and flown to Bismarck.

“Then we went to Grand Forks for physical therapy and rehabilitation place and now he is in Killdeer, he hasn’t been home since September 23,” said Eric Sticka’s Brother, Mike Sticka.

In Bismarck, Sticka went straight into surgery, where they had to amputate his left leg.

After the removal of his leg, Sticka’s body became infected, and the doctors were not able to control the spread of the infection, causing him to have six surgeries in the span of two weeks.

“When he got to Minneapolis he had a 10% chance of living, so it’s been kind of a miracle, which is fantastic that he’s still here but it’s been rough, it’s been not only physically, mentally, it’s been a real long journey,” added Sticka.

Sticka is now looking to get a prosthetic leg, and now, his family and friends have put together a celebration for his welcome home.

This celebration is open to the public and will have three live bands, a live auction, and a free-will donation meal this Saturday.

“Just more of a celebration than a negative. We’re trying to make it very positive and I think it will be positive, it’ll be a lot of fun and that’s the goal, is for people to have fun and celebrate that Eric is still here,” stated Sticka.

Proceeds raised from this event will go towards medical expenses and purchasing a new prosthetic leg for Sticka.

It’s nothing short of a miracle. And a miracle you can celebrate with Eric and his whole family this weekend in Dickinson.

The celebration will take place at 4 p.m. this Saturday at the Phat Fish Brewing Company in Dickinson.

Sticka’s friends and family have also set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. To donate to Eric Sticka, visit his gofundme page.