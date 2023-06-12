BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After incarceration, it can take a lot to get your feet back on the ground. And right now, one organization is hoping to make the transition a smooth one in our state. For Monday’s Charity Corner, we hit the golf course to find out more.

Named after the “Restart” key on a computer keyboard, the F5 Project aims at helping recently incarcerated individuals — or those struggling with addiction and mental health issues — to overcome barriers and become healthy community members. They provide mental health and addiction counseling, housing, and the resources needed to gain access to employment.

Scott College, the vice president of the F5 Project, says that one of the biggest aspects that the F5 Project offers is staff members who have had similar experiences.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic myself,” he stated. “I’ll celebrate, hopefully, July 7th, ten years of sobriety. But there was a very dark time in my life. And I want to be able to share that with somebody, to let them know that there is hope. You know, I think the biggest thing we can do is provide some hope that there is a different way to live. I think that’s probably, if you want to put it in a nutshell, what F5 is trying to do, is help people understand that there’s a different way to live. You know there’s a different life out there if you really want it, if you want to change.”

The project, founded in Fargo, has housing locations in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Dickinson, and Williston — with a location in Minot serving as their latest addition. After successfully hosting a charity golf tournament in Fargo last year, they decided to host one in Bismarck to raise awareness and give back to the community. Here, golfers gathered at the apple creek country club on Monday to support the F5 Project in their first-ever Bismarck F5 open.

“We have about fourteen teams signed up to help golf,” said the F5 Project’s Director of Marketing, Darby Njos, “which is about sixty-plus people coming out today to help support our mission through the golf charity. So, it’s going to be a really fun day, packed with lots of different people.”

All of the proceeds from Monday’s tournament will go towards helping individuals in western North Dakota get the “Restart” they need for success.

The F5 Project helps over 500 North Dakotans every month. If you’d like to find out more about the group and its impact on our state, you can click the link here.