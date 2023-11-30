BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a lengthy investigation, Charlie Jeske has now been reinstated to his position as the Director of the Bismarck Event Center.

“My status is currently right now, back to my old job as director of the event center, and that happened on commission action last Tuesday,” Jeske said.

Jeske was first placed under review in September when a former employee accused him of misconduct. The employee accused Jeske of accepting bribes from business partners, and of accepting a gift of more than $25, which goes against city policy.

After being placed on administrative leave, then fired, and then returning to administrative leave again, Jeske is finally back in his original position.

“I’m ecstatic that I’m back and really, working at a great event center with a great staff,” shared Jeske. “I’m very pleased about that and the opportunity to hopefully go out and get more entertainment and more events for the community.”

However, Jeske says his return may not mean ‘business as usual.’

“I’m very open to change. I think anyone here is open to change, as long as we can sit and talk about it, and work it out,” said Jeske.

“When you say, ‘moving forward it’s going to be the same’ — I wouldn’t say anything’s the same from day to day, especially in our industry — it’s always changing, it’s always moving,” shared Jeske. “So, I look for the opportunity to sit down and have those discussions and maybe come up with a plan that we can move forward.”

Jeske says the event center is currently working with a third party to have a more transparent alcohol sales system. He says they were working on this before he was placed on administrative leave.

Another complaint against Jeske was high staff turnover. Jeske says this comes along with the entertainment and venue business, where people work nights, holidays, and weekends instead of the traditional 9 to 5.