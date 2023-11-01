BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck community members have the chance to sit down with officers from the Bismarck Police Department on Friday, November 3.

According to a news release, the gathering is an informal atmosphere to talk about community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

Everyone from Bismarck is invited, it starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon at the Starbucks Coffee at 1229 West Century Ave.

This event provides an opportunity for people to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in the neighborhoods.

Most of the time, the only interaction community members have with law enforcement happens during emergencies or emotional situations. And that’s not always the best time for relationship building.

On top of that, members of the community may also feel that officers are unapproachable when they’re on the street, so Coffee with a Cop breaks down those barriers and allows for relaxed one-on-one interaction.