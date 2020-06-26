Live Now
Chatter Pediatric Therapy in Williston expands services with walk-in clinic

The Chatter Pediatric Therapy in Williston is adding on to the therapeutic center, with a walk-in clinic.

It will offer same-day appointments, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for routine care services like wellness exams, sports physicals and vaccinations.

The clinic primarily deals with pediatrics, but staff says they’re ready to see the whole family.

“We’re just really excited. We at Chatter Therapy have grown close to the families we serve there and we’re just so excited to be able to offer them even more well-rounded services and health care and be able to provide that to the community,” Clinic Manager Sarah Walz said.

Walz says everyone will continue wearing masks and everything in and around the building is sanitized.

