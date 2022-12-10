NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you’re procrastinating with your holiday shopping, here’s some motivation that can save you money.

The deadlines are coming up quickly if you want gifts delivered for the lowest cost, whether you are shipping within North Dakota or out-of-state.

You still have a little more time to ship at the cheapest cost.

For the United States Postal Service, deliveries to military bases need to be shipped by Monday.

For all other places in the U.S., Monday, December 19th is your last day to ship without premium prices.

FedEx ground delivery cheapest deadline everywhere else in the U.S. is Wednesday, December 14th, and UPS is Monday, December 19th.

“There’s a possibility carriers could be out delivering packages early in the morning, later in the evening, and we have expanded Sunday package delivery,” says Susan Wright, the U.S. Postal Service Spokesperson.

Again, these dates are for the cheapest options.

Rush delivery is still available, but for a much higher fee.

However, if you ship early, you lift some of the burden on postal workers.