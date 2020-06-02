Check if your ballot was received for North Dakota’s primary election

Due to Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order, North Dakota’s June election was entirely vote by mail, but many have wondered if their ballot was received and if primary election voting would have a decent turnout.

In order to ensure your ballot was received and to see the total amount of ballots sent out, the state has created features on its website.

First, head to vote.nd.gov, and in the middle of the screen click the yellow “Check My Ballot Status” button. Then enter your name and birthdate and it will tell you when your ballot was mailed, received and accepted.

To see the state’s results, on the bottom of the right side column under Quick Links, click the “2020 Vote By Mail Election Numbers.” Here, it will show the total number of ballots sent and returned in the state.

The image above shows the number of votes cast in the June election from 2010 through 2018.  The number of ballots mailed for the June 9, 2020, election exceeds the number of votes cast in the 2012 June election. On that June’s ballot, there were four measures that generated a higher turnout than there was for the other four June elections.

The governor’s executive order also allowed County Election Boards to begin processing returned absentee ballots on Wednesday, for the June 9 election.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked June 8 or earlier. Ballots may be inserted in county drop box locations until 4 p.m. on June 9. The locations of the drop boxes may be found at vote.nd.gov in the Frequently Asked Questions link.

