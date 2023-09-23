BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — AppleFest did kick off the beginning of fall and in light of the rain, the Bismarck Fire Department was in attendance, but today the crew was all about family and fun.

With a fake house fire set up, kids got the chance to assist firefighters and hold on to the water hose.

Children worked on their aim as they put the fires out and had a ton of fun doing so.

After seeing this, we are pretty sure we will have firefighters for generations to come, no need to worry there.

AppleFest will go on again tomorrow beginning at 11am.

There is a $5 dollar entry fee.

For more information, click here.