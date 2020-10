A fire crew from Minot who spent weeks helping fight wildfires in Oregon is returning home tonight, Oct. 1, and you can be there to welcome them home.

Minot’s Fire Crew of Engine 1 will be home Thursday night, and you are invited to cheer them on from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on South Broadway/Hwy 83, city limits up to 20th Avenue S, and from 20th Avenue SW to 10th Street SW.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma is asking you to park along Frontage Roads, out of traffic, and honk your car horn, wave or makes signs.