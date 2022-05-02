BURLINGTON, N.D. (KXNET) — While some may not have celebrated the bursts of winter weather last month, a winemaker in North Dakota hopes to cheers to the moisture it brought to his vineyard.

Pointe of View Winery in Burlington is a vineyard full of cold-resistant vines that were developed to stay alive in winter climates.

Even though the snow may have set pruning back a few weeks, owner and operator of Pointe of View Winery Jeff Peterson says he’s happy with the outcome of the April snowstorm.

After two years of drought, Peterson says his vines had been damaged.

But he says as soon as the snow melts in the field, he’s excited to get his vineyard healthy and back to normal.

“Actually the snow is good for the vines. It’s a nice insolating barrier over the root system. So, if we do get an extremely cold winter, it helps. Of course, we got lots of snow this year. The moisture will be a plus too, once it starts to melt,” said Peterson.

Pointe of View Winery will open on May 6 to enjoy wine tastings on the wine deck with an incredible view.