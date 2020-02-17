Cheese curds and custard: Culver’s officially open in Minot

Minot residents have a new place for hamburgers and frozen treats.

Culver’s has officially opened its newest location in the Magic City. Hundreds of people lined up Monday to get a taste of the Wisconsin-based fast-food chain.

There was no shortage of butter burgers, cheese curds and custard. The owner who said people have been asking for this for quite a while.

“Everyone here says they need more restaurants. Which I think there are quit a few, but I think that we are a good blend between that full service and fast food,” said owner Patty Hageman.

The restaurant is located on 3000 South Broadway. This is the chain’s sixth location in North Dakota.

