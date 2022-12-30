MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Workers at a discount store in Minot say they had a big mess to clean up this week. It was so bad, it made many of them sick. It happened at Dollar General on East Burdick.

Workers tell KX News a supply truck was delivering cleaning supplies. That’s when employees say they could smell something in the back room and soon realize the cleaning supplies had frozen and exploded.

Employees say they called their district manager, who told a manager at the store to clean it up. But the manager on duty got sick from the mixed chemicals and was taken to Trinity Hospital in an ambulance.

Workers say they were then told to go to work anyway, and say they are also feeling sick and went to the emergency room to get checked out.

“I was cleaning the store and happened to go back there a few times just to check it out, see how things were going. And it just reeked like chemicals. You could just smell it. Ever since that night, I’ve been having headaches, I’ve been having a lung problem on my left side,” said Trenton Jacobs, an employee the Dollar General.

“I’m getting checked, my lungs hurt, I’m coughing up white foamy stuff, my head hurts. Everything feels swollen and cold inside,” said Jennifer Gerard, also an employee at the Dollar General.

Employees tell KX news the district manager attempted to clean the store, and the store remains open.

We contacted Dollar General’s district manager about the situation. He hasn’t commented.