CHI Health at Home in Williston Still Offering Home Services

CHI Health at Home is still providing services, but with the proper adjustments.

In an effort to protect all involved, staff, clients and household members will be required to answer COVID-19 related questions involving travel information, have their body temperature taken, point out who they’ve been in contact with, among other questions.

From there staff will schedule an appointment.

We spoke with the clinical coordinator and she says although they haven’t suspended operations — they are still taking this serious.

“We’re just making sure our staff and clients are safe so we’re doing those extra screenings,” Clinical Coordinator Trina Knibbs said.

Staff will also be required to wear a mask and gloves.