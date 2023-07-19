BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Great Plains Rehabilitation Services is now under new ownership, and will soon be getting a new name — Great Plains Restorative Services LLC.

A group of local businessmen have entered into an agreement with CHI Saint Alexius to buy the Great Plains rehabilitation center. Local business owner Steve Herman heard about CHI Saint Alexius’s plan to sell the rehab services building and reached out to a couple of friends who know the business industry in an attempt to purchase it.

“He contacted his friend, Mark Thompson,” explained Dick Hedahl, one of the new owners of the business. “He owns H.A. Thompson, another long-time business in the Bismarck area. Mark was interested in joining, and then Steve contacted me. As a long-time Bismarck businessman and I was interested as well.”

The organization will continue to operate in Bismarck and provide the same services. The name change, the owner’s state, is the only real change coming.

“Great Plains is a durable medical equipment company based in Bismarck,” explained Hedahl. “That means they provide stuff for people who need medical equipment and medical supplies. We are in business as of the 18th of July. We provide respiratory care — things like C-PAP and oxygen — but we also do durable medical equipment like walkers and crutches, and we have a full inventory of medical supplies. These are the kinds of things Great Plains has been doing, and will continue to do and will expand beyond that as the needs arise.”

According to Hedahl, the rehab center is the only one of its kind in our region and provides a large number of useful services in our community, including the development of prosthetics.

He says CHI Saint Alexius believes Great Plains Restorative Services LLC will thrive as a now separate company.