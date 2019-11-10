CHI Saint Alexius in Williston Receives Donations For New Equipment

CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Williston is growing continuously with the help of donations.

The Gift Shop at C-H-I regularly holds different fundraisers and events throughout the year to donate proceeds to the hospital..
and this year they’ve donated ten-thousand dollars.

The money is being used to purchase digital radiography medical equipment which can be pricey ranging from 150-300,000 dollars.
CHI tells us digital Radiography is a safer and better form of X-Rays.. reducing radiation, cost, and space in offices and serving more patients since previous years medical staff feels this will be a beneficial add-on.

With the help of the gift shop and other donors Saint Alexius Hospital is nearing their goal.

“We need good medical systems so we feel good in any little way to help that.” says Marilyn McGinley, Gift Shop Coordinator ”

McGinley went on to say that this is a community effort and every purchase made in store is going towards better equipment.

