CHI St. Alexius Bismarck receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

History is being made this week as thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are being shipped and distributed across the country. The latest shipment in Bismarck arrived Tuesday.

CHI St. Alexius received a batch of 600 Pfizer vaccines and the first of its healthcare workers received the first dosage.

President and CEO Kurt Schley said because of this vaccine, we enter into a new stage of hope. Three volunteers received the “jabs,” as they were called, for the media to see.

One of those to get the vaccine, Dr. Emmanuel Fermil, encourages personal research over listening to the myths about the vaccine.

“Ask your physician, ask somebody that you know, maybe in the medical field, about how they feel about it. And ultimately at the end of the day, it is your choice whether or not you want it for yourself. But there are a lot of false claims out there, there’s a lot of myths, but again just educate yourself and do what’s best for you,” said Fermil.

The healthcare workers who interact directly with patients will receive the vaccine first, and the rest will get their “jabs” shortly after.