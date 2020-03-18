CHI St. Alexius cancels non-patient care gatherings, some limited hours and closures of related services

CHI St. Alexius Health has canceled, effective immediately, all gatherings not directly related to patient care held inside and on the grounds of its facilities. This includes serving as a host site for support groups, community events, educational classes and tours.

In addition, hours of operations for some services including gift shops and visitor food services are limited. The Human Performance Center (HPC) gym is closed. And select vendor services, like flower delivery, take-out food delivery and pharmaceutical sales are not permitted. Regularly scheduled freight and shipping service deliveries will continue as normal.

Since Monday, CHI St. Alexius Health has been restricting visitor access at its hospitals, clinics and Urgent Care locations. Entry points are limited and all visitors are screened before entering, even if the visitor will not come into direct contact with patients. No one under age 18 is allowed to visit.

Most discretionary activities, like paying hospital bills and requesting medical records, can be done online or by phone.

For more information, you’re asked to visit CHIStAlexiusHealth.org.