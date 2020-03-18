Coronavirus

CHI St. Alexius cancels non-patient care gatherings, some limited hours and closures of related services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHI St. Alexius Health has canceled, effective immediately, all gatherings not directly related to patient care held inside and on the grounds of its facilities. This includes serving as a host site for support groups, community events, educational classes and tours.

In addition, hours of operations for some services including gift shops and visitor food services are limited. The Human Performance Center (HPC) gym is closed. And select vendor services, like flower delivery, take-out food delivery and pharmaceutical sales are not permitted. Regularly scheduled freight and shipping service deliveries will continue as normal.

Since Monday, CHI St. Alexius Health has been restricting visitor access at its hospitals, clinics and Urgent Care locations. Entry points are limited and all visitors are screened before entering, even if the visitor will not come into direct contact with patients. No one under age 18 is allowed to visit.

Most discretionary activities, like paying hospital bills and requesting medical records, can be done online or by phone.

For more information, you’re asked to visit CHIStAlexiusHealth.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Medora Frei

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Frei"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Backpack Buddies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpack Buddies"

Minot Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Recycling"

Two More Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two More Cases"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Sargianna Wutzke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sargianna Wutzke"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge