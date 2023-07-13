BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Nurses are constantly giving as they take care of patients throughout the community, in need of all levels of care. Now, they have a space where they can take care of themselves.

The Resiliency Room at CHI officially opened its doors to many excited healthcare workers.

Previously used as a space for offices and a conference room, the area now features three massage chairs and a breakout room for nurses and student nurses to engage with each other.

“I’m just super excited about the nurse’s lounge you know, I remember being a student nurse, and it’s already an uncomfortable environment, and I look over there and I say, ‘wow, they really want people here, they really want these student nurses to succeed,’ because they are the next foundation, right? So that’s really exciting for me,” said Sage Walz, the behavioral health nurse coordinator at CHI.

Nurses say that their work can be incredibly draining as they work around the clock to take care of their patients. The resiliency room provides a place for them to get off the floor, recharge, and reconnect– so they can continue to provide the best care for their patients.

“We have to reconnect in those moments where we’re struggling a bit, to what brought us into the profession, and really, if you can ground yourself, connect yourself back to that, then this job becomes, is an easy and very rewarding profession,” said Raumi Kudrna, the vice president of patient care services and chief nurse at CHI St. Alexius.

Directors say that the creation of the space was truly a labor of love, through which they were guided by the reason behind the creation of the room.

The entrance to the room features a wall displaying pictures of the Benedictine sisters who founded the hospital. The opposite wall showcases the top nine values that nursing personifies– chosen by the CHI nurses themselves– and defined by the Benedictine sisters who work at the hospital hundreds of years later.

Officials with the hospital hope the room will provide a firm foundation for the resilience that nurses need.