CHI St. Alexius Health adopts ‘no visitor’ policy due to rising number of ND COVID-19 cases

Starting today, April 2, CHI St. Alexius Health is implementing a “no visitor” policy at all of its hospital and clinic locations due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

“There’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our patients, staff and providers,” said Kurt Schley, president of CHI St. Alexius Health. “Although we recognize the value and healing nature of relationships for our patients and their loved ones, we have become increasingly concerned about the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and decided we needed to do more. We will do everything in our power to provide care with dignity and respect.”

CHI St. Alexius Health had moved to a “one visitor” policy on March 27 and also implemented enhanced screening efforts of all visitors. CHI says, while that helped a bit, it wasn’t enough in the face of rising COVID-19 number in the state.

CHI St. Alexius Health is, “encouraging visitors to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.”

There are some exceptions to the No Visitor Policy: