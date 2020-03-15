CHI St. Alexius Health announces visitor restrictions

In a public service announcement sent out Sunday, CHI St. Alexius released updates to their visitor restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus.

New restrictions include:

Visitors, age 18 and older, are restricted to 2 per patient.

Visits to pediatric patients and patients in the NICU areas are limited to parents or legal guardians only.

Maternity Center visitors are limited to 2 adult visitors only.

People accompanying surgical or procedure patients are limited to 2 healthy adults.

On the Transitional Care Unit (TCU), visitors are limited to the immediate family members of those TCU residents who are at end-of-life care.

CHI St. Alexius ended the announcement by saying:

“While we realize these temporary steps may cause inconvenience to family members and visitors, we appreciate your understanding and support as we make every effort to ensure the safety of our patients and employees.”

For more information about other steps CHI St. Alexius is taking amid the coronavirus outbreak, click here