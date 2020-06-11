CHI St. Alexius Health Foundation in Williston shifts to virtual fundraisers

Every year, both the summer Golf Tournament and Fall Centennial Ball events are held to bring in money for essential hospital needs like new equipment and programs.

Both events combined bring in about $130,000.

This year, due to the coronavirus, they’ve decided to cancel those events and move to a virtual platform and try to bring in money that way.

Foundation members just want to stress community support moving forward.

“We have a marriott of different things that folks can get behind and support and any time they can donate on our website,” CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation Director Janna Lutz said.