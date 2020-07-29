CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston push guidelines to ensure safety

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is requiring masks at all times, with no exceptions, and you’re asked to bring your own if possible as supplies are limited.

Anyone who comes in for surgery, whether it’s elective or emergency, will be tested for COVID-19.

General Surgeon Wayne Anderson tells KX News the hospital wants to keep everyone safe so it can keep running smoothly.

“A lot more precautions that we have to take, obviously we want people to be safe, we don’t want to expose them any more than we want them to expose us. From the hospital standpoint, our number of staff is fairly limited. If we had two or three nurses from one department become sick and have to be gone for two weeks, this would really make it tough for us,” Anderson said.

Anderson says anyone who is or feels symptomatic should go to the respiratory clinic.